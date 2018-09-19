13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza protest against cuts

PNN/ Gaza/

Some 13,000 UNRWA employees held a protest in front of UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City, against UNRWA cuts in salaries and services provided to refugees after the US decision to completely cut funding for the agency, which offers aid and services for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

Amir Al-Mishal, head of the UNRWA staff union, said that the staff gathered to reject all the obstacles by the administration of the agency and those behind it, stressing that the UNRWA crisis is not financial, but is rather subject to political agendas.

“We are not fighting against the UN agency,” he said, “but against job insecurity. We offered mediation to resolve the crisis with the agency, and to not put our rights in prejudice. We [the staff] agreed that we were ready to make contributions to overcome the crisis by the end of December.”

The union announced the suspension of communication with UNRWA after violating the agreement with the staff, and called on the press, government and factions to review the agency to find out what the administration has provided for employees.

Al-Mishal called on the Commissioner-General of UNRWA to stand up for his responsibilities and intervene quickly, reiterating his demand for President Mahmoud Abbas to intervene immediately and urgently as in previous trade union conflicts.

Al-Mashal also warned the agency’s management to continue the series of violations of employee rights.

He also warned the staff of exploiting the conditions against the security of institutions and the preservation of property, stressing to employees that the Union will not abandon them, refusing to prejudice the security of institutions or international figures.

Source: PNN + Palestine today.