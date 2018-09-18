Tensions rise as settlers enter al-Aqsa mosque for Jewish holiday

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Since Tuesday morning, the Al-Aqsa Mosque has witnessed large-scale incursions, in which more than 150 settlers have crossed the Aqsa Mosque within an hour.

Local sources in Jerusalem said that the settlers stormed the mosque in large consecutive groups through al-Maghriba gate, heavily guarded by the Israeli occupation forces.

Settlers included a large number of students of the Talmudic institutions and their traditional clothing, amid repeated attempts to confiscate the holy mosque and desecrate it with prayers and rituals.

A clash of hands erupted between the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli occupation forces, and soldiers arrested 5 guards of the mosque.

The incursions today and yesterday come in light of the even of “Yom Kippur” Talmudic day, which is accompanied by the closure of all streets and roads paralyzing the general movement during the occupation.