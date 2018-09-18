IOF kill 3 Palestinians: Two on Gaza border, one in Jerusalem

Gaza /Jerusalem /PNN/ Monjed Jadou

Two Palestinian civilians were killed by Israeli occupation forces Tuesday evening during demonstrators at the Beit Hanoun crossing in the northern border of Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman D. Ashraf qedra,:”Mohammed Ahmed Abu Naji (34 years), and Ahmed Mohammed Omar (20 years) were killed by IOF late Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health adedd that two arrived to the Indonesian hospital dead as a result of Israeli occupation soldiers, shot at them, near the Beit Hanoun crossing.

More than 60 Palestinian were injured after Israeli army attacked civilians were protesting aginst Israeli blockade of Gaza Strip as part of the great return marches according the health ministry.

Local sources in the Gaza Strip said that the march was titled :”Protecting the rights of refugees “and protesting US decisions to stop financial aid to UNRWA and to break the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Two other Palestinians Naji Jamil Abu Assi, 18, and Alaa Ziad Abu Assi, 21, were killed early today after an Israeli air strike them in the city of Khan Younis”.

IOF open fire and kill Palestinian in occupied Jerusalem

In another Israeli crime, Israeli occupation soldiers killed Tuesday evening Mohammed Yousef Shaaban Alian from Kalandia refugee camp after they shot him at Bab al-Amud area of Jerusalem.

Local sources in Jerusalem said that Mohammed were killed by IOF in allegedly stabbing attempt of an Israeli settler.

Israeli police opened fire on Tuesday at a Palestinian near Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem and killed him, according to witnesses and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that ” Israeli occupation forces prevented there staff from reaching the injured Mohammed Yousef Shaaban Alian in Al-Masarara neighborhood at Bab al-Amud area of occupied Jerusalem.”

Video footage showed that the Israeli occupation forces left the injured Palestinian youth , bleeding on the ground, without give him any treatment in the time that they prevented the Red Crescent ambulance from reaching and providing the treatment.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA News Agency that Israeli soldiers opened fire without justification on the young man near Bab al-Amoud, without making any attempt as Israeli allegations.

The witnesses added that a verbal fight between the young man and a settler when Israeli army intervened to protect the settler shot the Palestinian young man and killed him.

Witnesses, however, rejected the Israeli story and said that the Palestinian was not armed and did not attack the Israeli but that an argument occurred between them and when police intervened on behalf of the Israeli, the Palestinian tried to get away and was gunned down.

Brutal beating kills Palestinian youth hours after his arrest by IOF

A Palestinian youth on Tuesday morning was announced dead after he was heavily assaulted and arrested by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) who stormed his home in the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

The mayor of Beit Rima Yazan al-Rimawi told the official agency that Mohammed Zaghloul al-Rimawi, 23, was killed Tuesday morning after being brutally assaulted by the Israeli occupation forces

“The Israeli occupation forces stormed his house in a violent manner. They took off the door of the house without warning and immediately assaulted him during his sleep, till his clothes were ripped off. Then, they took him, unconscious, and several hours later announced his death.”