Hamas spokesman confirms reports: “Agreement reached between Israel and factions”

Gaza/PNN/

Hamas movement announced on Saturday that a truce had been reached between Gaza and Israel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said in his Twitter account that “an agreement has been reached between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Also a diplomatic source told Israeli media that the United Nations envoy to the Middle East, Nikolai Mladenov, was in intensive contact with both sides on the highest level, saying that neither Hamas nor Israel wanted to be drawn into the war.

The announcement of a ceasefire agreement came after a day of escalation during which 4 Palestinians were killed and 60 site of Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip was targeted and destroyed on Friday by IOF.

The death of Mohammed Badwan along the border east of Gaza City was reported after Hamas, the Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip, said three of its members were killed earlier Friday in air strikes in the southern part of the strip.

The shooting by Israeli forces was aimed at a Hamas observation post, according to Palestinian security sources.

For its part Israel announced that Israeli solder was killed by sniper fire, three rocket launchings were identified from the Gaza Strip towards south of Israel.

An Israeli officer in the rank of captain killed on the border with Gaza, according to Arab sources.

The UN’s envoy for the Israel-Palestinian conflict called on Hamas and Israel to “step back from the brink” of war Friday, after four people were killed in a serious flare-up in Gaza.

“Everyone in Gaza needs to step back from the brink. Not next week. Not tomorrow. Right NOW!”, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov tweeted.

“Those who want to provoke Palestinians and Israelis into another war must not succeed.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned of the repercussions of the escalation on the borders of Gaza and demanded that the international community should intervene.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli aircraft and tanks hit targets throughout the Gaza Strip after shots were fired at IOF troops along the border, the Israeli army said, with Gaza’s health ministry reporting four Palestinians killed.