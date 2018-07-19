Palestinian officials: New Knesset law officially legalizes apartheid

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi in a statement on Thursday strongly denounced the Knesset’s adoption of the ‘Jewish Nation-State’ Bill, saying it gives license to apartheid, discrimination, ethnic cleansing, and sectarianism at the expense of the Palestinian people.

“Such racist and prejudicial legislation is illegal by all standards of international law, democracy, humanity, justice, tolerance, and inclusion,” Ashrawi said.

“Once again, the right-wing government coalition has exposed its true character by demonstrating that it is bent on sustaining an official policy of ethnic purity and supremacy, thereby regulating the indigenous Palestinian citizens to second-class status,” she added.

Ashrawi also said that this affirms Israel’s willful intent to erase the Palestinian narrative, presence and continuity on the land, while actively eradicating the history, culture and identity of the Palestinian people which predate the creation of the state of Israel.

In addition, she said that the U.S. administration’s blind bias in favor of Israel and its total disdain for international law have emboldened Israel to persist with such unlawful and immoral policies.

Ashrawi called on all members of the international community and people of conscience to question such legislation and blatant discriminatory policies and bring Israel to compliance with the norms and standards of civilized behavior.

To his part, Secretary General of the PLO, Dr. Saeb Erekat, said on twitter that the passing of the ‘Jewish Nation-State’ Bill by the Israeli Knesset a dangerous and racist law par excellence, since it denies the Arab citizens their right to self-determination to instead be determined by the Jewish population.

The Knesset today passed the Nationality law, which identifies Israel as a Jewish nation, establishes Hebrew as its sole official language while giving Arabic special standing, declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and sets the Hebrew calendar as the official calendar of the state.