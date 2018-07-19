Ambassador Amal Jadou receives Order of the Star of Italy

PNN/ Rome/

The Italian Consul General in Jerusalem, Fabio Sokolovic, on behalf of Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday gave the Order of the Star of Italy to Ambassador Dr. Amal Jadou, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe, in the presence of Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Riyad al-Maliki, and staff of the ministry.

Sokolovic praised Ambassador Jadou’s efforts in enhancing the bilateral friendly relations between the Palestine and Italy, expressing deep recognition and appreciation for work towards the interest of both countries.

In her speech, Ambassador Jadou thanked the Republic of Italy for this honor, saying it was a recognition of Palestine and Palestinian diplomacy.

For his part, FM Riyad al-Malki said that this is a historic event because this honor took place at the headquarters of the foreign ministry on the one hand, and because it honored Palestinian diplomatic efforts on the other.

Malki thanked the Italian President, Government and people of Italy for their continued support for Palestine in all its segments and in all fields and forums.