IOF detain 29 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight arrested 29 Palestinians from the West Bank, including prisoners who had spent many years in Israeli jails.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, IOF arrested 12 citizens from the Jenin governorate, including ex-prisoners.

IOF also arrested seven others from Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, including the legal advisor of the prisoner’s club and ex-prisoner, Sami Hussein, who spent about 25 years in the Israeli jails.

The club added that IOF arrested five citizens from the Hebron governorate, and four citizens from Jerusalem.

In a related context, IOF notified this morning the demolition of a two-story house in the town of Beit Ummar north of Hebron.

Local sources in Beit Ummar said: “Israeli occupation forces raided the area adjacent to the so-called settlement of Karmei Tzur on the land and property of citizens north of Hebron.”