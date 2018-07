PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning demolished two Palestinian owned homes in Jericho, northern West Bank, under the pretext of no building permit.

At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers broke into the area and demolished two homes in al-Duyuk al-Tahta area in Jericho.

Local sources said that Israeli bulldozers demolished the homes under the pretext of unauthorized construction.