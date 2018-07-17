Israeli Knesset passes “Breaking the Silence” law

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Knesset on Monday overnight approved “Breaking the Silence” law in its second and third readings, which grants the Education Minister authority to ban organizations which incite against the Israeli army, from entering government schools.

43 MKs voted in favor of the bill and 24 voted against it.

The law was initiated by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home), and states that extreme leftist organizations that operate against Israeli soldiers and against the goals of state education will not be able to enter school grounds and meet with students.

The law authorizes the Minister of Education to determine the rules that will prevent entry to educational institutions of “external elements who act against the goals of education and against the Israel Defense Forces.”

The law was aimed mainly at human rights organizations that oppose the Israeli occupation and the practices of Israeli occupation soldiers against the Palestinian people, such as “Breaking the Silence” organization, as well as associations that criticize and document violations or prepare reports against the occupation army.