Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone to three nautical miles

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) this week decided to reduce the fishing zone for Gazans to only three nautical mile starting Tuesday, breaking the 1993 Oslo agreement, which grants them 12 nautical miles in the Mediterranean Sea.

In 2006 with the start of the Israeli siege on Gaza, Israel had reduced it to only three miles, and later raised it to six.

This week, Israel decided to reduce the fishing zone back to three nautical miles as of Tuesday.

The move is a punitive measure for the burning balloons, which have allegedly caused fires in the Gaza enclave settlements.

This comes as Israel closes the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only commercial crossing to Gaza.