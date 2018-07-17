Gaza youth dies of wounds sustained in Great Return March

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian youth on Tuesday has died of wounds he sustained during the March of Return on the borders of Gaza on 14 May, one day ahead of the Palestinian 70th Nakba (catastrophe) day, and the US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The youth was identified as Sari Al-Shobaki, and his family announced on Facebook that Sari sustained severe injuries two months ago during the protests.

The family said that their son was shot in the neck, which lead his to suffer quadriplegia. He was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem for treatment, but was announced dead on Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the Return march on 30 March, over 140 people in Gaza have been killed, and over 20,000 wounded.