Report: Israeli gov’t reduces conditions for bearing machine guns by settlers

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

In its weekly report on Israeli settlement activities, the National Bureau for Defending the Land and Resisting Settlement stated that Israeli ministries and agencies allocate NIS hundred millions to support the construction in settlements in random outposts. The so-called observer of the occupying state confirmed that the Benjamin Regional Council illegally financed settlement outposts in the West Bank, supported by Israeli officials.

According to the report, the Council and the ministries provided financial support for the construction without permits, it also pointed that 23 settlements out of 50 assisted by the Council between 2014 and 2017 are of illegal status as an independent city – and that the Council “Mateh Binyamin Regional” invested millions Of public funds in the infrastructure and buildings in “Ish Kodesh,” “Amona” and other outposts at a cost of NIS 11,000,000. Furthermore, the occupation monitored more than NIS 417,000,000 to seize large areas of land near the Dead Sea, most of them located in the occupied Palestinian territories in 1967.

The Israeli army’s Civil Administration approved a plan for setting up a cemetery for settlers on the Palestinian land on about 140 dunums, near the Sha’ar Shomron settlement. The cemetery will provide burial services for 25 years and will contain burial for 35,000 settlers. It is noteworthy that about 40% of settlers tombs in the occupied West Bank was built on private Palestinian land near the settlements of Beit El, Ofra, Psagot, Maaleh Mikhmash, Alon Moreh and Kiryat Arba, where the tomb of Baruch Goldstein, who carried out the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre is there. A comprehensive survey of the land on which tombs were built in the settlements revealed that more than 600 graves, in more than 10 settlements, were built on private Palestinian land, and that at least 33 Jewish cemeteries scattered throughout the West Bank..

In another context, the Kafr El-Deek village, buldozing works is being made to expand the settlement of Eli Zahav, which is experiencing unprecedented settlement growth. The Planning Council of the Civil Administration has also approved the construction of 1500 new settlement units including number of units in the settlement of “Eli Zahav.

On the other hand, the Israeli government tends to reduce the conditions for obtaining guns for settlers living around the separation wall, bringing the number of settlers, who hold machine guns to about 200,000 settlers.

As for the forced displacement and ethnic cleansing in the Bedouin community in the Red khan, the current Minister of agriculture Uri Ariel planned to displace the Bedouins of Jerusalem in 1979. The plan calls for the expulsion of all Palestinians from the Bedouin gathering in East Jerusalem, moreover, the so-called “Central Court” in “Lod city” decided to release a settler, who participated in the burning of Dawabsha family in Duma village to the south of Nablus.

On its parts, the Palestinian National Bureau welcomed the historic and unprecedented vote of the Irish Senate on a law that punishes anyone who imports or sell goods or provides services to settlements within the Palestinian territories.