PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Monday condemned the calls of the extremist right wing“Women in Green” association that has been accustomed in the recent years to launch a night march on the anniversary of the “Temple’s destruction”.

MOFA said that what it called a “provocative” march, which is scheduled to take place on July 21, is a march around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem under the title: March around the walls to affirm the sovereignty over Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel; which aims to unify the city as the capital of Jerusalem, under the auspices and participation of a number of Israeli officials.

The Ministry confirmed that this march is an extension of the state of extremism that dominates the political arena in Israel and the settlers, since Trump’s ominous declaration on Jerusalem and the transfer of the embassy and the continuous Judaization of the Holy City and its separation from its Palestinian surroundings.

It said that this prevents the creation of a viable Palestinian state with a territorial and sovereign with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry called upon the international community to act quickly to defend its remaining credibility and to implement its relevant UN resolutions and to take legal measures to force Israel to comply with international law, and the will of international peace, saying the failure to hold Israel accountable for its aggressive and provocative practices encourages it to continue to commit further violations and crimes and to continue its violent isolation of occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites.