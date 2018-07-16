Following meeting with Abbas: Putin to deliver Palestinian message to Trump 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin yesterday had discussed political issues in depth.

Putin is due to convey to U.S. President Donald H. Trump the Palestinian vision of rejecting the American move to move the US embassy To Jerusalem and the so-called Deal of the Century in their due meeting in Helsinki.

Nofal on Monday told Voice of Palestine Radio that the Russian president promised to coordinate with partner countries an international conference on the peace process, in accordance with the Abbas’s vision which he presented to the Security Council recently.

On the other hand, the French side will soon invite President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Paris and meet with President Emmanuel Macaron after a meeting was scheduled between the two presidents in Moscow yesterday on the sidelines of the final match of the World Cup where President Macaron had to leave with the French team who returned Winner of this World Cup.