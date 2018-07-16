Aida Youth Center & The Walled Off Hotel celebrate successful summer camp for 150 children refugees 

The Aida Youth Center (AYC), in conjunction with The Walled Off Hotel, hosted a 10-day summer camp in June, 2018 for 150 Palestinian children ages 6-14 in the Aida Refugee Camp in the southern occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

With the sponsorship of The Walled Off Hotel, the AYC hosted a summer camp involving activities that included art, culture, media, sports, theatre, and music, as well as two field trips outside of the camp to the Ein al-Hawiya spring and the Palestinian Museum of Natural History.

For 10 days, the children participated in the camp for four-and-a-half hours each day at a local school in Aida Camp. The activities included life skills and entertainment, including Civil Defense on fire safety, in addition to learning arts, such as playing musical instruments and drawing, painting, pcycling/recycling plastic waste into plant holders.

Moreover, the children received lessons on nonviolent resistance to the Israeli occupation with local Football, basketball, different games and acted out theater plays about daily life in the camp written by the children.