PM Al-Hamdallah meets with the people of Al-Khan Al Ahmar

PNN/ Jerusalem/

PM Al-Hamdallah met with the people of Al-Khan Al Ahmar and neighboring communities and instructed the Ministers to meet the demands of the community, conveyed the greetings of President Abbas to them.

Al-Hamdallah praised all the solidarity activists endorsing the resilience of Al Khan Al Ahmar, following the Israeli bulldozers plans to demolish the entire village of Al Khan Al Ahmar and forcibly displace 170 Palestinian citizens from the Bedouin community who live there in order to pursue with the Israeli illegal colonial so called “E1 Plan” that comes to contradict all United Nations Resolutions and International law guarding the Palestinian rights.

In addition, a statement from Al-Hamdallah’s office said he visited the families of Al Khan Al Ahmar to confirm the Palestinian government commitment to serve, engage and support the resilience of the Palestinian community against the Israeli illegal plans leading to undermining the two-states solution and the possibility of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state.

In his spoken statement with the presence of the official representatives of the European Union, Turkey, and Brazil, Al Hamdallah stated: