Palestinian ambassador to Russia: China, Russia, EU share new vision on Palestine 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdul Hafiz Nofal on Sunday revealed a new international vision shared by China, Russia and the European Union on the Palestinian issue.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio, Nofal said that the meeting between President Mahmoud Abbas and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow yesterday, discussed Israeli escalations and the consequences of the American positions, and the Israeli decision to demolish Khan Al-Ahmar.

Nofal said that the meeting have made new breakthroughs on some issues.

In the same context, the President Advisor for Foreign Affairs, Nabil Shaath said that the recent international resolutions and positions indicate a new movement towards the Palestinian cause, and reflect developments in the balance of world powers and international justice.

These comments came as the Irish Senate decided to boycott Israeli products, in addition to international condemnations of the Israeli decision to demolish Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin community, and the latest Chinese stance all point to the adoption of the president’s peace plan.