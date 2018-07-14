In a new Israeli escalation : Two Palestinians were killed by IOF in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

Two Palestinian children were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in an Israeli air strike on the Al Katteba headquarters in central Gaza City Saturday afternoon.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the two children were killed by Israeli shelling at Al Katهba headquarters in Gaza City.

Amir al-Nimra, 15-year-old and Lu’ai Kahil 16-year-old, were killed by Israeli aircraft bombing of Al Katiba headquarters area in Gaza, the ministry said.

Israeli shelling of Hamas headquarters in Gaza during the most serious and widespread flare-up between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza since the 2014 war.

The Israeli Occupation Forces struck more than 40 Hamas targets throughout the Strip over the past 24 hours and 100 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, 16 of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

More than 140 rocket alarm sirens have sounded throughout Israeli settlers communities near the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that mediation efforts to bring calm to the south are underway.

The IOF spokesman said mediators are acting on the assumption that Israel will accept an agreement that is reached.

A Palestinian official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said Egypt and other international players were holding contacts with Israel and Gaza to restore calm. There was no immediate comment from officials in Cairo.

In the past few hours, the IOF has reduced the number of strikes, and has avoided carrying out attacks that will cause casualties in Gaza. The army, however, said it is preparing for further attacks.

Israel’s cabinet will meet on Sunday to discuss the escalation in the south.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held ongoing discussions with Avigdor Lieberman, IOF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot and senior security officials. “It was decided to take tough action against Gaza.

Israel will increase its force as much as need. Our assumption of Hamas has been the worst blow since Operation Protective Edge,” an Israeli official said.

Saturday’s flare-up follows 24 hours of escalation, in which the army struck two Hamas attack tunnels and a training camp in the Strip after an IOF officer was moderately wounded on Friday after demonstrators threw a grenade at him in northern Gaza.