Weekly report: IOF continue systematic crimes in the oPt

By PCHR- PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (05 – 11 July 2018).

Israeli forces continued to use force against Palestinian peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

– Two Palestinian civilians killed

– One Palestinian was killed while 141 others, including 29 children, 12 women, a journalist and 5 paramedics, were wounded.

– One Palestinian was wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of peaceful protestors in the southern Gaza Strip; but no injuries were reported.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 65 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 limited incursions were conducted in the Gaza Strip.

– 70 civilians, including 6 children, , were arrested in the West Bank.

– 11 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

– 4 glasshouse nurseries, a petrol station and a car wash were demolished in Hezmah village, while “container” was confiscated in Shu’fat .

– Mobile houses were established in the east of Abu Dese village to displacing the Bedouin Communities to them.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

– A residential tent, 2 mobile houses used as classes and a tin plate roof were confiscated, south of Hebron.

– Settlers burn an uproot 766 trees, north and south of the West Bank.

5 shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11th consecutive year.

– The participants, who were on board of a ship for Breaking Siege, were arrested by the Israeli gunboats.

– Dozens of temporary and permanent checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

– 2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the internal military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary:

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 15th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed one Palestinian civilian. Moreover, the Israeli forces wounded 141 others, including 29 children, 12 women, a journalist and 5 paramedics. Seven of those wounded sustained serious wounds. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian in Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, on 06 July 2018, Israeli forces killed Mohamed Abu Halimah (22), from al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, during his participation in the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege activities that were organized for the 15th consecutive Friday. Mohammed was hit with a live bullet to the chest, resulting in killing him immediately.

During the reporting period, while using the excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, the Israeli forces wounded 141 Palestinian civilians, including 29 children, 12 women, 5 paramedics and a journalist. Seven of those wounded sustained serious wounds.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip during this Week

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 23 8 0 0 1 2 Gaza City 62 10 9 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 18 3 0 1 1 3 Khan Younis 27 4 2 0 2 0 Rafah 11 4 1 0 1 2 Total 141 29 12 1 5 7

As part of targeting the border areas, on 05 July 2018, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at a motorbike, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the motorbike caught fire and was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

On 08 July 2019, Israeli soldiers opened fire at a group of Palestinian young men, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces claimed that those young men flew incendiary kites. However, no casualties were reported.

On 11 July 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, but no casualties were reported.

As part of the airstrikes, on 11 July 2018, An Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of civilian, who were participating in the Great March of Return, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 5 shooting incidents at the fishermen, including 3 in the northern Gaza Strip and 2 in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian in Nablus.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 65 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinians in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 11 other civilians, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among the arrestees was Wasfi ‘Ezzat Qabha (59), Minister of Prisoners’ Affairs in the 10th Palestinian Government, who was arrested from his house in Jenin on 05 July 2018.

In the Gaza Strip, on 09 July 2018, the Israeli forces moved 100 meters into eastern al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. They levelled lands adjacent to the fence heading to the north to eastern al-Sheja’eyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

On 11 July 2018, the Israeli forces carried out 2 limited incursions in the southern and northern Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands and then redeployed along the border fence.

Israeli Forces Continued their Measures to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of demolishing houses and civilian facilities, on 05 July 2018, the Israeli municipality vehicles demolished 4 glasshouses nurseries, a petrol station and a carwash in Hezmah village, northeast of East Jerusalem under the pretext of building without a license. These nurseries belonging to Malek al-Khatib, Mohammed ‘Afif, Hani ‘Asaker and Samer Sewari; the petrol station belonging to Ghaleb Salah Eden and the carwash belonging to Nader Salah Eden. The Israeli forces also leveled a 180-sqaure-meter land belonging to Nader Salah Eden.

As part of its projects, which aim at expelling the Palestinian Bedouin from their Communities deployed in the eastern borders of occupied Jerusalem and gathering them in one area in favor of implementing their settlement projects in the area, the Israeli authorities set up caravans in Palestinian civilians’ lands, east of Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem, in order to displace the Bedouin residents to these caravans. Hani Halabiyia, the Spokesperson of the Popular Resistance Committees in Abu Dis village, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli authorities set 23 mobile houses in the abovementioned area.

On 11 July 2018, the Israeli vehicles the Israeli authorities confiscated a mobile house “container” in Shu’fat village, north of East Jerusalem under the pretext of building without a license. The container included decks for workers in al-Qawasmi Cars’ Showroom.

On 05 July 2018, the Israeli forces confiscated a residential tent in Um Nir area near Susiya village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron. The tent, which was established about 3 weeks ago, was inhabited by Farid Jabour (37) and his family comprised of his wife and 3 children. After the Israeli forces confiscated the tent, Farid refused to leave the land, and have been staying along with his family under the trees since then.

On the same day, Israeli forces dismantled pillars of a barrack built of tin plates in Kherbit al-Mofaqarah area, east of Yatta. The abovementioned barrack belongs to Qasem Mahmoud Hamamdah and was used for grazing sheep. It should be noted that It should be noted that the Israeli forces dismantled the tin plates 2 weeks ago and left the pillars in the area.

On 11 July 2018, the Israeli forces confiscated 2 mobile houses in Khelat al-Dabe’a area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The 2 houses were built to accommodate 13 students from area, which lacks services. The mobile houses were brought from al-Hathalin area after a school of concrete was built there.

As part of Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

On 05 July 2018, Israeli settlers from “Neve Daniel” settlement established in Palestinian civilians’ lands, south of Bethlehem, uprooted with an electric saw 350 grape trees from a plot of land belonging to Islam ‘Ali Jaber Ghunaim. The land’s owner said that while he was heading to his plot of land in Thaghrit Hammad area in al-Khadir village, which is located near the abovementioned settlement, he was surprised with uprooting the grape trees planted 5 years ago.

in the same context, on 06 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in “Orif” village’s lands, south of Nablus, attacked al-Marrah and al-Safafeer areas under the Israeli forces’ protection. The settlers set fire to trees and damaged their twigs. The number of trees, which were burnt and damaged, were 166, including 141 olive trees, 22 almond trees, and 3 grapevines.

On 07 July 2018, a group of Israeli settler from “Neve Daniel” settlement established in Palestinian civilians’ lands, south of Bethlehem, uprooted with an electric saw 250 grape trees from a plot of land belonging to Hasan Isma’il ‘Esaa. Hasan said that he was waiting for several days to harvest the grape trees, which crops was estimated at 7 tons. As a result, Hasan’s family was deprived of the trees’ financial returns.