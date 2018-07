PNN/ Nablus/

Hundreds of extremist Israeli settlers on Thursday morning broke into Awarta village near Nablus, northern West Bank, where they held Talmudic rituals.

The settlers broke into the village under army protection, who cleared the way for them to enter. Meanwhile, Palestinians were confined to their homes and prevented from being in that area.

The settlers held Talmudic rituals in religious sites (shrines) in the village. However, there were no reports of incidents.