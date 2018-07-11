MOFA: Israeli openness in financing colonization requires ICC immediate action

PNN/ Ramallah/

The occupying state’s Comptroller report, published in the Hebrew media, revealed the involvement of Israeli ministries and governmental bodies in financing colonization and settlers, especially in the settlements that have been built on Palestinian land, which proves the involvement of the Israeli government in the theft of Palestinian land and the targeting of the settlers and their armed militias Palestinians, their land, and property backed by the support of the government and the protection of the military, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ministry condemned the colonialist expansionist practices, and warns against the escalation of settlements construction, demanding the international community and the relevant international institutions, to Implement UN resolutions on settlements, foremost of which is Resolution 2334.

The Ministry said it is following up the settlements file with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and all countries to launch a serious investigation on all the occupations crimes. It affirmed that the failure to hold Israel accountable; as an occupying power, for its grave violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions and its ongoing crimes against our unarmed people and their lands, encourages it to continue occupying and colonizing Palestinian land undermining international legitimacy.