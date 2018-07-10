Second flotilla set to bring aid to Gaza strip 

PNN/ Gaza/

A humanitarian flotilla is due to arrive at Gaza strip attempting to break Israel’s sea blockade, bringing medical aids and hopefully carrying out sick and injured Gazans lacking proper treatments to Cyprus.

The Freedom Flotilla boat “Al-Awda” (The Return) that has traveled all the way from Scandinavian ports, reached Corsica on Sunday, and plans to continue the journey through Italy to Gaza.

This is the second flotilla that has been sent to Gaza since May 29th, where the Israeli naval forces intercepted the first flotilla and arrested 17 passengers on board. While all of these passengers were released, the captain Suheil Muhammad al-Amoudi remains detained until this moment.

The Israeli forces has created an air, sea and land blockade on Gaza, claiming to “protect against the smuggling of dangerous weapons”. The maritime security cordon only allows Palestinian fishermen to fish within 9 nautical miles from the coast, any boat surpassing the line will be seized.

Freedom Flotilla Coalition mentioned that their “Right to a Just Future for Palestine flotilla” that is on its way to Gaza will carry as many medical supplies as our four boats can safely hold”, calling on the international community to help Gazans get pass Israel forces.

For the past 15 weeks, more than 130 Palestinians protesting in Gaza were killed and around 15,000 injured.