IOF demolish two houses in Qalanswa occupied city

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Tuesday morning demolished two Palestinian homes in Qalanswa city, inside the 1948 borders.

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied city said that the police surrounded the residential area and prevented citizens from approaching, before bulldozers began the demolition of two houses under the pretext of “unauthorized construction”.

On Sunday, the Israeli authorities demolished four houses in Umm al-Fahm city, and demolished a house under construction in Arara city as well.

Since 2017, the Israeli authorities have demolished 11 Palestinian houses and a facility in the town of Qalanswa, where the demolition continues to threaten more than 50 houses.