Ashrawi calls on Irish people to reject import of settlement products

PLO Executive Committee Member, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi in a recorded video on Tuesday called on the Irish people to reject the importation of any settlement products.
“The Irish people have always adopted a position that shows there is genuine not just solidarity but identification with the Palestinian people,” Ashrawi said in the video.
“We are calling on the Irish people in light of our historical relationship to stand up and to reject the importation of any settlement products — because settlements are, after all, a war crime and an ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people,” she said.