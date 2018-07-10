Ambassador to Netherlands says Malki will meet ICC Secretary General next week

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Rawan Suleiman revealed that Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki is due to visit The Hague next week for a meeting with the Secretary General of the International Criminal Court and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Chemical Weapons.

Suleiman told Voice of Palestine radio that the minister would hold several official meetings in The Hague, and will attend the celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute.

She pointed out that a delegation from the Ministry has been documenting international crimes and violations to be provided to the Prosecutor with all the necessary information, pointing to the submission of a report to the ICC regarding Khan Al-Ahmar demolition and forced displacement.

In regard of joining the chemical weapons organization, Suleiman said that the State of Palestine will participate in the first formal meeting of the Executive Council of the Organization and began to receive invitations to participate in the programs and grants adopted by the organization.

She added that the accession of Palestine to the organization came into force last June and came within the framework of a Palestinian strategy set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants with instructions from President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen the legal status of the State of Palestine in international forums.

The Ambassador of Palestine to The Hague said that joining this organization is a means to secure and protect our people from any threat to use chemical weapons.