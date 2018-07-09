Three MKs today entered the Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Three members of the Israeli Parliament “Knesset” on Monday morning broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Magharba gat, under heavy protection by Israeli forces.

The MKs who entered the compound were Amir Ohana (Likud), Yehuda Glick (Likud) and Cheri Maalam (Jewish House). The three are known for their anti-Arab positions, and are supporters of establishing of the alleged temple mount in the place of Al-Aqsa mosque.

The MKs were accompanied with groups of settlers, and carried out provocative tours throughout the mosque, while accompanying photographers took photos of them and recorded interviews with them about the entering of the mosque.

The minister of agriculture of the Israeli government, extremist (Yuri Ariel), and a member of the Knesset from the Likud party, extremist (Sheran Haskal), yesterday entered the mosque as well.