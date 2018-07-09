Tawjihi exam results show 66% success rate 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Results of Tawjihi exam (General Secondary Exam) in the West Bank and Gaza were announced on Sunday afternoon, where they showed a success rate of 66.69% success rate.

The ministry of education said while 72,604 students sat for the Tawjihi exam this year, 48,420 students have passed. He said success rate in the scientific stream was 82.40 percent and 61.27 percent passed in the arts stream.

The highest averages were 99.4 for the arts stream, and 99.7 for the science stream.

Students and their families all over the West Bank and Gaza were celebrating the results on Sunday.

PNN held an open wave to follow-up the announcing of the results and the celebrations after.