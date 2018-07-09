MOFA warns of the dangers of normalizing Al-Aqsa intrusions

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Monday condemned the Israeli government and its various branches escalating provocative incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and its precincts, with the participation of Israeli officials.

The ministry said it regards this act as an extension of the comprehensive war conducted by the Israeli occupation authorities on Jerusalem and its citizens and holy sites to devote the division of Al Aqsa Mosque temporarily until it is divided spatially.

The Ministry held the Israeli government accountable of these intrusions, as Israel considers the American Declaration on Jerusalem a permission to expropriate the Holy City and its surroundings, and to complete the implementation of this plan to change the legal and historical reality in Jerusalem.

It also warned of normalizing the daily intrusions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its precincts that will not grant Israeli a right to invade the mosque.

The statement concluded by saying that the international community and the relevant UN organizations, especially UNESCO, should implement its resolutions on Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that these intrusions only represent colonial projects imposed by the Israeli occupation.