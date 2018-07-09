Israel approves central cemetery for settlers in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

The seventh Israeli channel on Monday morning said that Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) approved a new central cemetery for settlers will be established next to an industrial zone south of Hebron, northern West Bank.

According to the channel, this is the first central cemetery to be built in 20 years, and will be established in agreement with other settlement councils.

The cemetery will take up the width of 140 dunums, and is expected to include 25 thousand graves.

More than half a million settlers are living in settlements in the occupied West Bank. The expansion and construction is ongoing even though settlements are illegal in international law.