IOF detain 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

4 hours ago National News 280 Views

 PNN/ Bethlehem/
Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight arrested 15 Palestinians in raids on areas all over the West  detained.
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in Nablus, IOF detained a former prisoner after storming his family home. IOF also detained three Palestinians after breaking into and raiding their homes in Beita town, southeast of Nablus.

Meanwhile, forces conducted a raid into Silat al-Harithiya village, northwest of Jenin, detaining a Palestinian.

They also raided al-Yamoun town, west of Jenin, where they detained and beat a Palestinian after ransacking his family home.

Another was detained during a similar overnight raid into Yaabad town, west of Jenin.

In Tulkarem district, forces raided Tulkarem refugee camp, where they detained two Palestinians.

Forces also detained a former prisoner from Rafat town, west of Salfit city.

Two other Palestinians were detained during separate predawn raids into al-Mughayyir village and al-Jalazun refugee camp, northeast and north of Ramallah city.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli troops raided Halhul town, north of Hebron city, where they rounded up three Palestinians.

