IOF detain 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Meanwhile, forces conducted a raid into Silat al-Harithiya village, northwest of Jenin, detaining a Palestinian.

They also raided al-Yamoun town, west of Jenin, where they detained and beat a Palestinian after ransacking his family home.

Another was detained during a similar overnight raid into Yaabad town, west of Jenin.

In Tulkarem district, forces raided Tulkarem refugee camp, where they detained two Palestinians.

Forces also detained a former prisoner from Rafat town, west of Salfit city.

Two other Palestinians were detained during separate predawn raids into al-Mughayyir village and al-Jalazun refugee camp, northeast and north of Ramallah city.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli troops raided Halhul town, north of Hebron city, where they rounded up three Palestinians.