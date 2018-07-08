Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel on Sunday morning stormed Al-Aqsa mosque yards from the Magharba Gate.

The Israeli minister, accompanied by settlers, carried out provocative tours in the Mosque in his traditional Talmudic clothes, under heavy protection of Israeli occupation forces.

On the other hand, the Islamic Awqaf and Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Affairs Department denounced the storming of the mosque by a minister in the occupation government, and confirmed that this incursion comes in the context of allowing the head of the occupation government to the Knesset members and ministers to allow MK stormings of Al Aqsa Mosque.