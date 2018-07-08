IOF install mobile homes in Abu Dis for relocation of Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouins

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday installed mobile homes in Wadi Al-Jir area in Abu Dis town, East Jerusalem, for the relocation of Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community, which is due to be demolished on Israeli Supreme Court order.

Witnesses said Israeli forces placed mobile homes (caravans) in the said area, in order to relocate the Palestinian residents of Khan al-Ahmar community there.

Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community is slated for demolition on the grounds that the homes were built without Israeli-issued permits. In the meantime, Israel continues to expand the illegal settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim in the area.