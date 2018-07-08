IOA demolish four Palestinian homes under construction in Umm Al-Fahem

15 hours ago National News 447 Views

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Sunday morning demolished four houses in al-Zuhur neighborhood in Umm al-Fahem city, located inside the 1948 territories.

Palestinians in the area reported that Israeli police surrounded the entrances of the neighborhood in the early morning hours, while bulldozers proceeded to demolish the four houses under construction, under the pretext of “unauthorized construction.”

هدم 4 منازل بحجة البناء غير المرخص في ام الفحمhttp://www.sonara.net/full/336006

Posted by ‎الصنارة نت sonara.net‎ on Saturday, July 7, 2018

 

On Tuesday, the Israeli authorities demolished a house under construction in the neighborhood of Dhahrat in neighboring Arara, under the pretext of unauthorized construction.

 

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018