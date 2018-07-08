IOA demolish four Palestinian homes under construction in Umm Al-Fahem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Sunday morning demolished four houses in al-Zuhur neighborhood in Umm al-Fahem city, located inside the 1948 territories.

Palestinians in the area reported that Israeli police surrounded the entrances of the neighborhood in the early morning hours, while bulldozers proceeded to demolish the four houses under construction, under the pretext of “unauthorized construction.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli authorities demolished a house under construction in the neighborhood of Dhahrat in neighboring Arara, under the pretext of unauthorized construction.