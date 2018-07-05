UNESCO celebrates entry into force of the Decree Law on Palestinian Tangible Cultural Heritage

PNN/ Ramallah/

UNESCO and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (MoTA) celebrated the entry into force of the first national legislation in the field of cultural heritage (Decree Law on Tangible Cultural Heritage n. 11/2018), at an event at the Yasser Arafat Museum in Ramallah in the presence of the Ministers of Tourism and Antiquities, Justice, National Economy, Social Affairs and of Jerusalem Affairs. The Lawwas adopted after an extensive four year consultative process led by MoTA, with the technical and financial support of UNESCO and in consultation with civil society and main actors specialized in cultural heritage preservation.

The Decree Law is one of the most valuable achievements in the field of cultural heritage in Palestine, providing cultural heritage in Palestine with the necessary legal protection, in line with international standards and in compliance with the provisions of international conventions ratified by Palestine.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, H.E. Ms. Rula Ma’ayah expressed her pride for the role of the Ministry in the drafting of the law and extended her gratitude to UNESCO, the government of Sweden and all partners involved for their continuous support to the preparation of the Dercree Law. She reiterated that the Law is an milestone step forward towards the protection and management of Palestinian Cultural Heritage.

Dr. Lodovico Folin Calabi, UNESCO Representative to Palestine, highlighted that with the endorsement of the Decree Law, a better and more efficient approach to preservation, management and promotion of cultural heritage in Palestine, aligned with the international standards and normative instruments accessed by Palestine, will increase the quality and sustainability of the protection and safeguarding of cultural heritage in Palestine.

The celebration brought together all main actors working in the field of cultural heritage in Palestine, as well as local, international and academic experts and representatives of the diplomatic community. At the event, presentations by MoTA and UNESCO highlighted the main provisions of the new law and its compliance with UNESCO’s conventions in the field of culture accessed by Palestine, which align the national legislation on cultural heritage to the international standards and norms.