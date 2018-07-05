Palestinian teen dies of wounds sustained by Israeli fire back in May

PNN/ Gaza/

Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, announced Wednesday the death of 16-year-old Mahmoud Majid al-Gharabli, who sustained wounds by Israeli fire during the return protests east of Gaza city on May 14.

The sources said that the boy was wounded by a bullet in the head fired by an Israeli sniper during the return marches against the transfer of the American Embassy to the city of Jerusalem on the Palestinian Nakba day.

Gharbali’s death raises the number of martyrs killed in Gaza since the start of the protests to 136, while over 14,000 were injured.