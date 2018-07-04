IOF begin preparations to demolish Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin community

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Wednesday announced Khan Al Ahmar Bedouin area as a closed military zone, in preparation for its demolition.

The Israeli army announced that the internal and the surrounding roads of the Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin community in East Jerusalem will be closed military zone as of Friday morning.

These procedures are taking place in order to implement Israeli supreme court decision (24th May 2018) to give legal backing to the planned demolition of Khan al-Ahmar, home to members of the Jahalin Bedouin trib. The demolition will expel the 35 families that live in the community.

This announcement comes in time with repeated incursions into the community, and taking measurements of the buildings in preparation for its demolition.

Over the past twelve years 26 homes have been demolished in the community.

The reasons for the removal of communities like Khan al-Ahmar include the expansion of Israel’s settlements, its de facto annexation of land and its desire to bisect the West Bank east of Jerusalem. As the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights commented last month:

‘The (E1) Settlement Plan comes at the forefront of these projects, seeking to annex the settlements established, east of the city, within the boundaries of the Israeli municipality and so separating the north of West Bank from the south of it and bury any possibility of a viable Palestinian state.’