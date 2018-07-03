Minister of Awqaf condemns settler diggins in Ibrahimi Mosque

PNN/ Hebron/

The Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Yusuf Adais on Tuesday condemned the assault carried out by a group of settlers against the Ibrahimi Mosque today, where they were digging up the area of ​​Yusufiya al-Tahta inside the Ibrahimi Mosque historic and religious site in Hebron, southern West Bank.

In a press statement, Adais said that this racist attack is a new addition to the list of ongoing planned and systematic Israeli crimes against holy sites, stressing the need to address these illegal practices at international institutions and related institutions to assert Palestinian sovereignty over all its holy sites.

He called on the citizens to travel to the mosque compounds, and all the holy places, not only for religious occasions, but to protect them and prove the Palestinian steadfastness in the face of Israeli occupation.

Head of the Hebron Awqaf department, Ismail Abu Al-Halawa, said the ministry will submit a complaint to UNESCO to intervene immediately and stop the Israeli violations committed against the compound, especially since the Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque have been included in the list of historical cities and places of UNESCO.