IOF open fire at group of protesters east of Khan Younis

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a group of protesters east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

According to local sources, IOF fired at a group of young men in al-Farahin area east of Khan Younis. However, no injuries were reported.

On Monday, one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured after they allegedly approached the barbed-wire fence between Gaza and Israel to the east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip, said medical sources.

Since the protests began on March 30, IOF killed at least 135 Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave and wounded more than 15,000 people, according to health officials in Gaza.