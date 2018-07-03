IOF demolish Palestinian home in West Bank 

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning demolished a home in Battir village, West of Bethlehem, under the pretext of no building permit.

The representative of the wall and settlement resistance committee in Bethlehem, Hassan Brejiyya, IOF stormed Battir and demolished the house of Raed Abu Harithiya, without any demolition notice or taking any measurements, meaning that the demolition was arbitrary.

The house was 120-square meters, and the owner said he has all the legal papers and plans from the Israeli military government for constructing the house on his land.