IOF arrest 12 Palestinians in West Bank raid 

Local sources in Bethlehem said the army detained two Palestinians from Dheisheh refugee camp, one from Beit Fajjar and one from Taqu in the Bethlehem district.

Another Palestinian was detained from al-Mazra al-Gharbieh, one from Deir Abu Mishel and one from Rantis, all in the Ramallah district.

Further north in the Tulkarm district, the army detained a Palestinian from the city, another from Quffin village and one from Deir al-Ghusson.

A Palestinian was also detained from Azzoun, in the Qalqilya district.

One Palestinian was also detained in Hebron in the south of the West Bank.