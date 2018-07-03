DCI: Israel killed 25 children in 2018

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) killed 25 Palestinian children, including 21 in the Gaza Strip, since the start of the year, the Palestine Section of Defence for Children International (DCI) said in a statement on Monday.

It said 18 children were killed while participating in the “Great Return March” protests, which began in Gaza on March 30.

DCI statement said the Israeli army deliberately killed the children using live ammunition, explaining that 21 of the youngsters were shot by live bullets and 11 sustained injuries to the head and neck.

“Israel’s utter disregard of international standards necessitates urgent measures to apprehend soldiers responsible for killing or maiming Palestinian children in stark violation of international law,” the watchdog added.

It also said the fate of 15-year old Yousef Abu Jazar from the Gaza twn of Rafah, who was shot by the Israeli army on April 29 as he tried to cross the border, was still unknown after the army snatched him and later declared that he was killed, but did not return his body. The Palestinian Health Ministry could not confirm his death.

The rights group noted that Israeli forces killed 9 children in the first half of 2017.