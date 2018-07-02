Settlement pumping sewage water towards land of village near Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

The new settlement “Amichai” discharged sewage water on Monday morning which drowned Palestinian lands in a town called TurmusAyya, north-west of Ramallah.

Even though the residents tried to dig holes to collect the polluted water, it continued to flow towards adjacent lands. Locals fear that it would pose threat to their agriculture and economic, especially the owners of the farmlands, since the situation has been ongoing for two months intermittently.

The newly established settlement under responsibility of the “Maaleh Binyamin Regional Council” was built after the evacuation from “Amona” settlement which currently has 40 families as dwellers. Despite the objections from officials and local Palestinians, the new settlers confiscated the private Palestinian properties by Israeli occupation forces.