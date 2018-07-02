MOFA: Palestinian cause is not a matter of a population in need of “relief programs”  

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday that the US president, Donald Trump, reproduced Israeli colonist positions by belittling the Palestinian cause as a “population issue” which needs relief programs.

“Despite the hundreds of periodic reports, especially those issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which unanimously approve that the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine’s territory is the main cause of the deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, Trump reproduced the old Israeli colonial expansionist positions that call for dealing with the Palestinian cause and the fair and legitimate national rights of Palestinian people, and right to self-determination as a “population issue” which needs (relief programs), instead of clarifying that this suffering is caused by the Israeli occupation, aiming at pardoning the occupation and giving it the legitimacy to continue its plans to absorb the rest of the lands in Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in a horrific exploitation of this suffering and promoting it to the world while isolating the real political dimension, the Ministry said.

The ministry said that the American administration and the occupation state’s continue to break down core issues in the conflict, especially the issue of Jerusalem by the disastrous Trump Declaration, the refugee issue by the dismantling of UNRWA, and its re-installation to play a general relief role for the Palestinians.

Statement called on the international community, the United Nations, and the world public opinion, through an active diplomatic bilateral and multilateral approach, to explain its stance on this issue, through the speech of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates dr.Riyad Malki at the African summit hosted by Nouakchott, in line with the notices issued by the ministry to all international bodies warning of the dangers of the “deal of the century” promoted by Israel and the US, and the catastrophic consequences of this deal on the future of the Palestinian people and the opportunities of achieving peace on the basis of the two- state solution.

The ministry concluded by saying that the Palestinian people, with their collective strength and awareness, are capable of bringing down this plot the way previous conspiracies were halted.