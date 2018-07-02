Israel bars US activist from entering Palestine

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Monday cancelled the entrance visa of Jewish-American activist, Ariel Gold, as she arrived to Tel-Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

Ariel Gold, 43, lives in New York City, and is known for her activism in the Boycott Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement is the US, and working for the Hebron Freedom Fund.

Gold was detained at the airport and investigated for hours, regarding her activity in the United States against the occupation state, and her support of the popular resistance in Hebron, exposing the Israeli occupation and calling for the boycott of Israeli occupation and settlements goods.

The Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan has ordered that Gold be barred from entering Israel, on orders from the Minister of Interior, Aryeh Deri’s office, who canceled her visa to Israel.

According to Erdan, Gold posted on social media videos accusing Israeli soldiers of being “soldiers of apartheid.”

Last year, Gold was attacked by settlers in Hebron, and she filed a formal complaint against infamous settler, Anat Cohen, and was arrested several times in Jerusalem and Bil’in for participating in demonstrations against the occupation.

Gold is leading a global campaign to defend human rights and activists, and has succeeded in influencing the US Congress by issuing a petition against the arrest and trial of activists Issa Amr and Farid al-Atrash in a precedent that is the first in the United States to collect the signatures of 39 US congressmen who denounce the policy of targeting activists and prosecuting them for their peaceful activities.

It is worth mentioning that anyone who wants to visit Palestine would have to get an entrance visa from Israel, as it controls Palestinian borders and entrances as well.