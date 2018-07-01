Three Palestinian prisoners suffer due to escalating medical neglect in Israeli jails

PNN/ Ramallah/

A report issued by the Prisoner Affairs Committee on Sunday said the health situation of three Palestinian prisoners in Ofer and Nafha prisons has been deteriorating, due to the medical neglect, lack of treatment and disregard for the lives of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli Prison Service.

According to the report, one of the prisoners, Hossam Bushnaq from Rummaned village in Jenin district, who is in Ofer detention center, suffers from diabetes and severe pain in the chest and stomach, as he is waiting to be transferred for medical examinations and pictures as soon as possible.

The second prisoner, Nidal Abu Ayash, 28, from Beit Ummar, Hebron District, is in a poor health condition due to a heart condition which affects his brain and leads to an increase in electrical charges.

Abu Ayash, who is currently in Ofer prison, has had sleeping disorders for months, causing harm of his mental health as well. Report said that he is difficult to talk to, adding that he is unaware of what is happening around him, and threatens by suicide.

The third prisoner is Baraa Issa, 21, from Anata, northeast of Jerusalem. He is in Nafha detention center, and suffers from a previous injury to his abdomen before being arrested, which is causing him chronic health problems. The prisoner suffers shortness of breath and spasms in his body. In addition, he often passes out, has blood in his urine.

Report said he has visited the prison clinic many times, but was not provided with any treatment, and was given painkillers only.

There are currently over 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.