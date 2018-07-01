Settlers continue assaults on residents of Tel Rumeida 

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli settlers continued their assaults on the residents of Tel Rumeida in Hebron’s old city, for the second day in a row.

Settlers, under supervision of army, prevented citizens from reaching their homes and assaulted them in front of the soldiers’ eyes.

Head of the Tel Rumeida committee, Bassam Abu Eisha, said that there is a fierce attack on the people of Tel Rumeida in coordination between the settlers and the Israeli army.

“The army launched an attack against the citizens by preventing them from reaching their homes, preventing entrance of visitors from outside the area, while the settlers attack homes, children and women,” he said.

“As activists, we note that there is a new Judaization policy in the areas adjacent to the settlements, an obvious increase in the number of checkpoints, a return to the policy of numbers and names, the prohibition of entry of non-residents from checkpoints, and repeated attacks by settlers and the army together,” said activist Ezzat al-Karaki.