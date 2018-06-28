Two wounded in artillery shelling, southern Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Two young men were wounded, one of them seriously, on Thursday morning, as they were targeted by the Israeli artillery shelling in the Nahda neighborhood east of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli claims, IOF ed two Palestinians who were crawling towards the eastern border of the Gaza Strip and fired at them as they pulled the barbed wire fence.

Local sources said one of the injured sustained critical wounds.

Yesterday, IOF also struck a vehicle in the central strip, exploding it.