Malaysian PM renews support for Palestine refugees and UNRWA

PNN/ Kuala Lumpur/

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Malaysia, His Excellency Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, today received Deputy Commissioner-General, Sandra Mitchell, to renew his strong support for Palestine refugees and the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In particular, the Prime Minister expressed his full commitment to launch the UNRWA Dignity is Priceless campaign in Malaysia. The launch of the campaign in Malaysia will serve as a catalyst for facilitating increased private giving in the country in support of UNRWA and Palestine refugees.

The Prime Minister committed to ‘support strongly and morally’ the promotion of private giving to UNRWA through the launch of the campaign in Malaysia in the coming weeks.

The Deputy Commissioner-General stated that, “UNRWA is very grateful for Malaysia’s long-standing support to Palestine refugees and for the Prime Minister’s generous commitment at a deeply challenging time for the refugee community.”

This important meeting took place at a time when UNRWA faces unprecedented financial shortfall this year amidst continued volatility in the region.