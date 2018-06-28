  Germany and Islamic Development Bank support Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Very soon cancer patients from the Palestinian territories can benefit from a new modern diagnosis apparatus, financed by Germany and the Islamic Development Bank. Under the auspices of Mr. Peter Beerwerth, the German Representative in Ramallah and Mr. Hani Abu Diab, Special Advisor to the Islamic Development Bank the CEO of the Augusta Victoria Hospital (AVH) in East Jerusalem, Mr. Walid V. Nammour, and the representative of the Lutheran World Federation, Ms. Pauliina Parhiala, received a PET/CT scanner which allows modern cancer diagnosis.

Mr. Peter Beerwerth praised the valuable work, the AVH is doing, providing exemplary specialized medical care to Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip: „I am delighted about the handover of the PET/CT scanner. With this specialised system, the hospital will significantly expand its diagnostical programme and hereby both help cancer patients and improve cancer prevention.Germany, thus, is very happy to contribute to the strengthening of the Palestinian health sector.”

AVH, managed by the Lutheran World Federation, is the first and only hospital to provide special therapies, especially for cancer patients, in the Palestinian territories. Here, about 1.800 patients are treated yearly. The PET/CT system, which is a combination of positron emission tomography (PET) and X-ray computerised tomography (CT), is not only able to exactly localise tumours, but also allows statements to be made on the characteristics of the tumour. Germany contributed an amount of 1,2 million USD for this important diagnostic device. The Islamic Banc contributed some 400.000 USD.