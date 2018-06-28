Gaza: Palestinian youth dies of wounds sustained by Israeli fire

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian youth on Thursday afternoon has passed away due to wounds he sustained this morning, after he was shot by Israeli soldiers when he and a group of youths allegedly approached the border fence east of Rafah, southern Gaza strip.

One youth was wounded, while Abdel Fattah Mustafa Abu Azoum died of his wounds, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported.

According to the claims of the occupation, the occupation forces fired at a number of young men as they pulled the barbed wire fence east of Gaza.